Hoosick Falls field hockey started its season with an 8-0 victory over Greenwich on Friday. Five different Panthers registered a goal in the win, led by two apiece by Gwyn Vincent, Tatum Hickey and Brooke Tonnenson.
Ava Kasulinous and Kelly Hathaway each scored once for Hoosick Falls. Bell Stefanovich was credited with the shutout despite not seeing a shot come her way as Hoosick Falls dominated the possession game throughout. Greenwich's Olivia Warner made 10 stops in the losing effort.
Hoosick Falls hosts Corinth Monday at 5 p.m.