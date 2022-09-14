HF Field hockey 9/14/2022

Hoosick Falls field hockey remained undefeated with Wednesday's 8-0 win over Corinth.

 By Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ALBANY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Corinth 8-0 on Wednesday to move to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in league play.

Emma McCart scored four goals to lead the Panthers. Ava Kasulinous added two scores and an assist while Brooke Tonneson and Mackenzie Powers each scored once.

The Panthers outshot their opponent 23-2 in the win.

Megan Marcoux recorded two assists for the Panthers, and Tatum Hickey had one.

Jaedyn Roberson stopped the only shot that came near the Panthers cage, while Corinth’s Sydney Rombach finished with 14 saves.

Hoosick Falls returns to the field at Schuylerville to take on Greenwich at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.