ALBANY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Corinth 8-0 on Wednesday to move to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in league play.
Emma McCart scored four goals to lead the Panthers. Ava Kasulinous added two scores and an assist while Brooke Tonneson and Mackenzie Powers each scored once.
The Panthers outshot their opponent 23-2 in the win.
Megan Marcoux recorded two assists for the Panthers, and Tatum Hickey had one.
Jaedyn Roberson stopped the only shot that came near the Panthers cage, while Corinth’s Sydney Rombach finished with 14 saves.
Hoosick Falls returns to the field at Schuylerville to take on Greenwich at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.