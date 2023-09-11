Tatum Hickey’s hat trick powered Hoosick Falls field hockey past Corinth 8-0 on Monday night. All three of Hickey’s goals came in the first half, as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 advantage by halftime. Alivia Richard added two scores, while Ava Kasulinous, Kelly Hathaway and Emma Mae Kinney each put one in the back of the cage.
Bell Stefanovich recorded her second shutout in as many games for Hoosick Falls, stopping all three shots that came her way. Corinth’s Sydney Crombach was incredible, making 35 saves in the losing effort.
The Panthers (2-0) return to action Wednesday, hosting Granville at 4:15 p.m.