SCHUYLERVILLE — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Greenwich 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to move to 6-0 on the season.
The game remained scoreless throughout the first half. Megan Marcoux finally got the Panthers on the board with 13:42 remaining in the third quarter with an assist from Mackenzie Powers
Tatum Hickey added an insurance goal with 10:56 to play in the fourth quarter.
Hoosick Falls dominated the total chances, outshooting Greenwich 24-0. Greenwich goalkeeper Maddie Curley had an excellent game, registering 14 saves.
It's career win number 399 for Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell, who has a shot for 400 Wednesday as the Panthers travel to Granville for a 4:15 p.m. game.