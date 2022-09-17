HF Field hockey 9/14/2022 (copy)

Hoosick Falls field hockey remained undefeated with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Greenwich.

SCHUYLERVILLE — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Greenwich 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to move to 6-0 on the season.

The game remained scoreless throughout the first half. Megan Marcoux finally got the Panthers on the board with 13:42 remaining in the third quarter with an assist from Mackenzie Powers

Tatum Hickey added an insurance goal with 10:56 to play in the fourth quarter. 

Hoosick Falls dominated the total chances, outshooting Greenwich 24-0. Greenwich goalkeeper Maddie Curley had an excellent game, registering 14 saves. 

It's career win number 399 for Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell, who has a shot for 400 Wednesday as the Panthers travel to Granville for a 4:15 p.m. game.

