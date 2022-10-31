GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. — Emma McCart’s goal with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference maker as Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Johnstown 3-2 on Sunday.
With the win, the Panthers claimed the Section II Class C title for the second consecutive year.
Johnstown struck first, as Nicole Simon found the back of the cage with 11:24 remaining in the opening quarter, assisted by Emily Pertell.
Megan Marcoux answered a little over two minutes later, evening the game at 1-1.
Ava Case scored to give the Panthers their first lead of the afternoon, assisted by Ava Kasulinous with 4:18 remaining in the first half.
At the 3:57 mark of the third quarter, Johnstown’s Caroline Krempa once again brought the game to a tie with her goal.
Jaedyn Roberson made eight saves for the Panthers, while Johnstown goalie Emila Haverly had 15 of her own.
The Panthers had a slight advantage in shots (18-11) while Johnstown had more corner opportunities (13-7.)