Hoosick Falls’ Ayla Fauler, right, battles for control during a Spring 2021 match. Hoosick Falls won the Class C sectional title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Johnstown.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Johnstown 3-0 in the Class C sectional final on Sunday. 

The Panthers advance to regionals on Nov. 7 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. 

