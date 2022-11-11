HOOSICK, N.Y. — November field hockey is starting to become a tradition in Hoosick Falls. The Panthers advanced to their second consecutive championship weekend with their 4-0 victory over Bronxville last Sunday, setting up Saturday's Class C semifinal battle with Section VIII’s Carle Place at Centereach High School.
“It's an incredible honor,” said Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell. “These girls have worked really, really hard to accomplish everything that they've accomplished over the last few years; For them to make it back to the final four, back to back years, it just shows how much time and effort they've put into this and how much they love the sport.”
The Panthers defense is a big reason why their season has extended into the final weekend, having allowed just 9 goals in 19 games this fall, including 14 shutouts. That’s helped Hoosick Falls stay undefeated heading into the state semifinal.
Jaedyn Roberson is the one tasked with protecting the Panthers cage. The sophomore goalkeeper credits the success to solid chemistry and a team-first mentality.
“We’ve just been communicating so much,” Roberson said. “It’s so amazing to have such a good defense to back me up if it gets by me … they've always got my back.”
The goals have been plentiful on the other side of the field, led by Emma McCart’s 35 scores.
Her most important score of the season clinched the Section II championship for the Panthers.
Tied 2-2 against Johnstown with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, McCart tallied the difference-maker, extending Hoosick Falls’ season and clinching its second sectional title in as many years.
Campbell turned to that game as an example of what it will take to be successful. Johnstown struck first in the Oct. 30 match, jumping out to a 1-0 lead early in the first quarter. It was an unfamiliar spot for Hoosick Falls, who had grown accustomed to playing from ahead all season. They needed to respond, and they were able to score just 2:09 later on a Megan Marcoux goal.
The Hoosick Falls coach knows her team will need to show their resilience once again against a strong Carle Place (12-5) squad if they want to get back to the championship game.
“If they score we just need to focus and come back stronger like we did against Johnstown,” Campbell said. “Never give up, believe in each other and play as hard as we can until the very last second of the game.”
McCart admitted there are some nerves but with 10 out of the 11 starters returning from last year’s team, the Panthers can benefit from having been in this exact situation last November.
“We’re definitely nervous, but we’ve been there last year,” she said. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, so we have to play our best – nerves or not.”
If the Panthers emerge victorious, they will face the winner of Whitney Point and Port Byron in the championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. Whitney Point defeated Hoosick Falls 6-1 in last year’s championship contest.