The Hoosick Falls defense stops a shot from entering the cage earlier this season.

 Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
MAHOPAC, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Bronxville 4-0 on Sunday to advance to the New York Class C semifinal round.

Emma McCart scored twice for the 19-0 Panthers, with Tatum Hickey and Ava Kasulinous rounding out the scoring. Hickey and Kasulinous each added an assist in the win.

Hoosick Falls had a large advantage in total shots, 16-3. Jaedyn Roberson recorded another shutout for the Panthers, making three saves. Bronxville’s Sophia Costanzo had six saves.

The Panthers take on Section 8’s Carle Place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Centereach High School in Centereach, New York.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

