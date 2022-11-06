MAHOPAC, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Bronxville 4-0 on Sunday to advance to the New York Class C semifinal round.
Emma McCart scored twice for the 19-0 Panthers, with Tatum Hickey and Ava Kasulinous rounding out the scoring. Hickey and Kasulinous each added an assist in the win.
Hoosick Falls had a large advantage in total shots, 16-3. Jaedyn Roberson recorded another shutout for the Panthers, making three saves. Bronxville’s Sophia Costanzo had six saves.
The Panthers take on Section 8’s Carle Place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Centereach High School in Centereach, New York.