ALBANY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Schuylerville 6-0 in a Class C semifinal matchup on Thursday night at Affrim’s Sports Park.

Tatum Hickey and Gwyn Vincent led the charge for the Panthers, each scoring two goals.

Emma McCart and Marissa Wrubleski rounded out the scoring with one goal each. Hickey and McCart added one assist apiece.

Jaedyn Roberson had the shutout protecting the Hoosick Falls cage, saving both Schuylerville shots that came her way. Petra Gamage had 12 saves for the visitors.

The Panthers undefeated season rolls on, as they now sit at 17-0 on the year.

