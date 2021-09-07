Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.