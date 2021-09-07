HOOSICK, N.Y. — It took the Hoosick Falls girls soccer team a little bit of time to get going in Tuesday’s home match against Coxsackie Athens. The Panthers needed some time to adjust in their season opener, playing tentatively in the opening minutes.
A beautiful through ball off Grace Houghton’s foot around 10 minutes in set up a sprinting Kate Waugh behind the Coxsackie Athens defense, leaving Waugh with just the keeper to beat. The forward remained poised as she approached the net, placing the ball into the bottom right corner for the score.
That’s all the Panthers would need to secure the win, but they weren’t done scoring.
Sophomore forward Jaid Kaminski recorded a hat trick, all second half scores, as Hoosick Falls grabbed the 4-0 win.
Panthers coach Tom Husser was proud of the way Kaminski performed
“I think she came of age today,” Husser said.
Kaminski led the charge after the Panthers registered only five first half shots. They doubled that total in the second half and took control of the game in the opening minutes on a fantastic cross as Houghton once again set up her teammates for success, as Kaminski ran through the ball right in front of the net and was able to body-in her first score of the season. That gave the Panthers a 2-0 advantage, and some confidence for the remainder of play.
“I think we played really well as a team (in) the second half,” Houghton said. “The first half started off a little anxious; I think we were a little scared going into it, seeing how it is the first game of the season but I think we came together at the end.”
Houghton led the team with three assists, also setting up Kaminski’s last score in the winding minutes as the sophomore secured her hat trick. Gabby Criscione was also credited with an assist on a Kaminski second half goal.
Kaminski gave the credit to her teammates after her outstanding performance.
“I just went to the ball,” Kaminski said. “I try to be in front of the ball and work with my teammates, and communicate.”
The tandem of Megan Perry and Amber MacNeil anchored the Panthers defense in the win. Coxsackie Athens was only able to record five shot attempts throughout the 80 minutes of action.
Returning goalie Olivia Estes drew the start in net for Hoosick Falls
. Estes saved all three of her opportunities before being replaced with Hoosick Falls ahead 3-0 late in the second half.
Emily Yeung was in charge of protecting the net for the remainder of the contest, and stopped the lone shot that came her way.
Hoosick Falls is now 1-0 on the year. Husser liked the way his team progressed from the first half to the second on Tuesday.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Husser said. “I’d like to possess the ball a little bit more but it wasn’t bad for the first game, especially in the second half. We were actually able to come out and we had three goals.”