Hoosick Falls has made the decision to not participate in high-risk winter sport competition this year.
The school released a letter regarding the decision last week.
“After very careful consideration, we have determined that we cannot safely allow high-risk sports competitions for the winter season at Hoosick Falls Central School District,” the letter signed by school superintendent Patrick Dailey reads.
“This was a difficult decision as sports offer significant physical, social and emotional benefits to players, but the health and safety of all students and staff are our first priority,” the letter continues.
The Wasaren League has yet to play any moderate or high-risk sports this school year, pushing fall sports to the spring and creating a “Fall II” season, which is tentatively scheduled to begin March 8.
There was hope that a shortened season would take place after an announcement from Governor Cuomo’s office on Jan. 21 gave the approval for moderate and high-risk sports to begin practicing Feb. 1. At that time, the governor’s office left it up to the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments) on whether or not to allow games to be played.
That decision from Rensselaer County came on Jan. 29 in a joint press release from Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas, who gave the green light for competitions to take place within the county.
Hoosick Falls athletic director Tom Husser said after finally hearing some positive news — after months of no guidance from the state regarding winter sports — local athletes believed they would have a season.
“They hear, “we’re free to play, here we go! We’ve been waiting, it’s so great,”’ Husser said.
Four days after that decision from Rensselaer County came the announcement that Hoosick Falls would not be participating.
Husser was busy creating game schedules once the county gave the approval for games to start. The plan was to compete against other Rensselaer County schools during the early part of the season while Washington County and Saratoga County-area Wasaren League teams waited for guidance to allow them to begin their seasons.
Currently, Washington County schools are not permitted to participate in games. The county is waiting for the coronavirus positivity rate to be at or below 4 percent before moving forward with competition, but officials have not given the go-ahead as of Sunday.
According to the New York state’s COVID dashboard website, Rensselaer County’s 7-day positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, while Washington County is still at 4.7 percent.
Saratoga County has given the green light for sports to take place this winter. As of Sunday, Saratoga County’s 7-day positivity rate was at 3.2 percent.
Hoosick Falls joins Lansingburgh as Rensselaer County schools who have decided to not play this winter.
Husser said the decision to not have winter sports is a tough one, though one he believes is right.
“I do feel sorry for our kids,” he said. “Bottom line, it’s about the safety of our school, and we elected not to do that.”
In a follow-up message from Dailey this week as positivity rates have come down in the Capital Region, he said that there wasn’t any changes to the direction the school had taken.
Hoosick Falls athletes will not be able to compete against other schools this winter, though the possibility of them practicing together is not off the table.
“We are working with individual coaches to allow skills and conditioning programs for the remainder of the winter season. All of our efforts for the next six weeks will be focused on organizing teams and competition for the Fall 2 season which tentatively begins March 8, pending the status of COVID-19 infections in our school, community, and other surrounding league communities,” the letter reads.
Dailey acknowledges that the decision might not be the most popular, but believes the school is making the right decision.
“We know some of you may not agree with this decision, but many factors are taken into account that could impact both students and staff and we do not feel the benefits of allowing high-risk sports competitions justify the possible outcomes at this time.”