On Friday the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Class C Boys’ Bowling Tournament.
The tournament features teams from over 20 Class C and D schools from around the Section and consists of 3 games in the morning and three games in the afternoon.
A slow start left the Panthers in 6th place after two games, but the team wouldn’t quit. Led by big games from their three seniors, Colin King 247, Riley Hayes 222 and Brody Mullen 197, the Panthers surged back in the final game of the morning.
They entered the lunch break in 2nd place, just four pins behind the leader, Fort Edward. Stillwater sat in 3rd place, just three pins behind Hoosick Falls and seven pins from the lead.
In the afternoon, Fort Edward and Hoosick Falls shared a pair of lanes in the center of the bowling alley, trading strikes and big shots back and forth, as they separated themselves from the rest of the field. Fort Edward came out big in the 4th game widening their lead to 67 pins, but the Panthers pushed back in the 2nd game, led by big games from Mullen 236, King 217 and sophomore Payton Merrills 242.
With one game remaining, Hoosick Falls had moved into first place by a total of 62 pins. In the final game, both Hoosick Falls and Fort Edward bowled well as the crowd gathered behind the lanes. In the end, the Panther bowlers came up big in the final few frames to secure their victory. They finished with a tournament total of 5758 pins, 95 ahead of Fort Edward’s 5663.
Stillwater finished in 3rd with a total of 5540, followed by Mayfield 5340 in 4th and Fort Plain 5224 in 5th. Once all bowling finished, Hoosick Falls senior Colin King was recognized for his high game of 247 and his six-game total of 1268, both 3rd overall for the day.
Scores from Hoosick Falls’ five person lineup included: Colin King 247-642-1268, Payton Merrills 242-633-1174, Riley Hayes 222-585-1129, Brody Mullen 236-591-1119 and Ryan Maxon 185-559-1068.
Sophomore Jenna Backes also bowled individually in Thursday’s Section 2 Girls’ Bowling Tournament. Her scores 201-529-1030 put her in the top group of bowlers for the day, but did not put her in position to move on to the state tournament in March.
This is the Hoosick Falls’ Bowling Team’s 8th sectional title and their first since the 2017-2018 season. The win completed one of the most successful seasons in team history, as the Panthers won every event and match they competed in. In addition to their Section 2 Class C title, they finished with a 60-0 league record, won the Fort Edward Holiday Tournament in December, the Wasaren League Tournament last week and the Wasaren Championship Match this past Wednesday.
They will now wait and see if their total of 5758 holds up against the Class B schools. If the Class B schools fail to top Hoosick Falls, the Panthers will move on to their first state tournament in team history as the Section’s “small school” champion.
If the team does not move on, there is also a chance that Colin King moves on individually on the Section 2 Composite Team. His total of 1268 would need to remain in the top six of all Class A, B and C bowlers not advancing with their team.