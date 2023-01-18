Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BERLIN, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls boys basketball bounced back from its loss to Mount Anthony on Monday with a 62-45 road win at Berlin/New Lebanon Tuesday night.

Jake Sparks led the charge offensively with 18 points for the Panthers. Matt Kempf added 9 points and was the main threat from the perimeter, knocking down three of Hoosick Falls’ four made 3-pointers in the contest.

Kempf made two in the first quarter, helping build a double digit lead the Panthers would hold for much of the night.

Jesse Francouer led Berlin/New Lebanon with 12 points. Hoosick Falls plays at Hoosic Valley Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

