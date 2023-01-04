SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls bowling knocked down nearly 1,000 more pins than Saratoga Catholic On Tuesday on its way to a 5-0 sweep at Saratoga Strike Zone. Hoosick Falls finished with a total of 3393 pins to Saratoga Catholic’s 2398.
Hoosick Falls junior Payton Merrills 237-665 led all bowlers while Jason Pescetti 177-487 led Saratoga Catholic
Other top scores for Hoosick Falls included Bradley Senecal 232-651, Ryan Maxon 203-548, Troy McCart 195-543, Memphis Hathaway 191-518, Jordyn Wilwol 178-488, Elliott Brenenstuhl 192-468, Dan Merrills 171-438, Charlie Baker 167-401, Hailey Bedford 192, Eli Thompson 160, Terry Kuebler 156, Sam Boyer 142, Bradley Thompson 139 and Sophie Hayes 99.
The win improves the Panthers’ point record to 38-7 for the season. They will finish their week with a match at home Thursday against Berlin-New Lebanon. This will be the Panthers’ final home match of the regular season and will serve as their “Senior Night.” This year’s team features 4 senior bowlers: Bradley Senecal, Ryan Maxon, Jordyn Wilwol and Charlie Baker.