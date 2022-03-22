HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Central School bowling team was recognized for its perfect regular season and postseason accolades by a pair of Rensselaer County legislators on Tuesday afternoon.
Legislators Bruce Patire and Jeffrey Wysocki passed out copies of a recent proclamation from the entire county leadership, congratulating the team for its regular season success, going undefeated. They were also honored for winning both the Wasaren League and the Section II, Class C-D championship.
“It’s special for sure. I will admit that bowling is a bit of a niche sport,” said coach James Lynch. “We have a strong bowling community in Hoosick Falls, but I think it takes a little while for the news to spread to the outside community.”
Team members were pleased to see the recognition.
“It’s cool to see someone on a larger scale passing on that recognition and specifically coming in person to do with the kids. It’s great for them and the kids really do appreciate it,” Lynch said.
Members of the bowling team include seniors Jamie Haviland, Riley Hayes, Colin King, Brody Mullen and Ethan Yonconish; juniors Charlie Baker and Ryan Maxon; sophomores Jenna Backes, Payton Merrills, Bradley Senecal; freshmen Elliott Brenenstuhl and Troy McCart; eighth grader Bradley Thompson and seventh grader Sam Boyer and Memphis Hathaway.
This season’s performance capped off a three-year winning streak in the regular season, not even allowing a single match point in that time.
Lynch said that his ability to have bowlers from seventh grade all the way up to 12th has been essential to the team’s annual success.
“One of the special things about the size of our school and the uniqueness of the team is I have kids who can try out in seventh grade and then I keep the same kid for six years. They grow so much during that time. They can see the older kids and how they behave and put the work in,” Lynch said.
Lynch also thanked Jack and Linda Fitzsimmons, the proprietors at Barbecue Recreation, for all their support.
“They are the best and the main reason the “bowling” community exists [in Hoosick Falls] and they help make the team so strong. I’m lucky to be a part of it,” Lynch said.