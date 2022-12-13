Hoosick Falls bowling continued its season with a 5-0 win over Waterford-Halfmoon at the Barbecue Recreation on Tuesday. The Panthers finished with a total of 3368 pins to Waterford-Halfmoon’s 1883.
Hoosick Falls junior Payton Merrills 226-642 led all bowlers while Austin Lamere 163-374 and Addison Weeden 167-390 led Waterford-Halfmoon.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Memphis Hathaway 210-580, Bradley Senecal 199-569, Ryan Maxon 224-563, Hailey Bedford 183-519, Terry Kuebler 181-510, Troy McCart 201-509, Elliott Brenenstuhl 172-505, Sam Boyer 176-505, Bradley Thompson 223-504, Jordyn Wilwol 175-481, Dan Merrills 172-455, Charlie Baker 141- 382, Eli Thompson 136-354 and Sophie Hayes 137-328.
The win improves the Panthers’ record to 21-4. Hoosick Falls bowled against Stillwater on Wednesday. Results were not available by press deadline.