Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls bowling continued its season with a 5-0 win over Waterford-Halfmoon at the Barbecue Recreation on Tuesday. The Panthers finished with a total of 3368 pins to Waterford-Halfmoon’s 1883.

Hoosick Falls junior Payton Merrills 226-642 led all bowlers while Austin Lamere 163-374 and Addison Weeden 167-390 led Waterford-Halfmoon.

Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Memphis Hathaway 210-580, Bradley Senecal 199-569, Ryan Maxon 224-563, Hailey Bedford 183-519, Terry Kuebler 181-510, Troy McCart 201-509, Elliott Brenenstuhl 172-505, Sam Boyer 176-505, Bradley Thompson 223-504, Jordyn Wilwol 175-481, Dan Merrills 172-455, Charlie Baker 141- 382, Eli Thompson 136-354 and Sophie Hayes 137-328.

The win improves the Panthers’ record to 21-4. Hoosick Falls bowled against Stillwater on Wednesday. Results were not available by press deadline.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.