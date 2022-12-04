HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 win over Saratoga Catholic at the Barbecue Recreation on Thursday.
The Panthers finished with a total of 3346 pins to Saratoga Catholic’s 2198. Hoosick Falls junior Payton Merrills 234-657 led all bowlers while Jason Pescetti 175-459 and Anthony Best 156-388 led Saratoga Catholic.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Ryan Maxon 242-644, Bradley Senecal 205-565, Hailey Bedford 223-557, Dan Merrills 213-538, Memphis Hathaway 205-537, Elliott Brenenstuhl 224-522, Jordyn Wilwol 180-557, Sam Boyer 193-494, Troy McCart 194-491, Bradley Thompson 172-477, Terry Kuebler 437, Eli Thompson 164-416, Charlie Baker 153-389 and Sophie Hayes 139-388.
The win improves the Panthers’ record to 11-4. They return to action with a single match at the Barbecue Recreation next week, against Berlin on Tuesday.