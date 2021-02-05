The Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 victory over Stillwater on Wednesday. Hoosick Falls bowled at the Barbecue Recreation while Stillwater bowled at Hometown Lanes.
Hoosick Falls finished with a total of 3847 pins to Stillwater’s 3503.
Freshman Payton Merrills 242-690 led the way for the Panthers, while Connor Julian 235-674 led Stillwater.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Brody Mullen 269-688, Bradley Senecal 256-673, Colin King 245-672, Ziena Hurlburt 256-659, Kendra Marshall 232-647, Ethan Yonconish 231-607, Ryan Maxon 209-599, Riley Hayes, 201, Erin McCart 193 and Troy McCart 151.
Other top scores for Stillwater included Devin Dickson 235-662, Alan Conklin 226-650, Tyler Hogan 252-599 and Adam Conklin 172.
After the win, Hoosick Falls’ point record improves to 35-0 for the season.