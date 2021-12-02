On Tuesday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team opened their 2021-2022 season with a 5-0 win over Hoosic Valley at Hilltop Bowl.
The Panthers finished with a total of 3347 pins to Hoosic Valley’s 2165. Hoosick Falls senior Colin King (279-653) led all bowlers while Leigha Henkel (224-627) led Hoosic Valley.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Payton Merrills 203-564, Ryan Maxon 200-559, Brody Mullen 212-540, Riley Hayes 204-539, Bradley Senecal 214, Ethan Yonconish 190, Charlie Baker 172, Memphis Hathaway 170, Jenna Backes 163, Elliott Brenenstuhl 163, Troy McCart 142, Sam Boyer 125 and Bradley Thompson 85.
After the 5-0 start, Hoosick Falls will continue their season with an away match against Mechanicville on Tuesday.