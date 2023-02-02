The Hoosick Falls bowling team opened the Wasaren League playoffs on Thursday as the 3 seed with a home match against the No. 4 Saratoga Catholic.
The Panthers won with a total of 3513 pins to Saratoga Catholic’s 2452.
Hoosick Falls sophomore Elliott Brenenstuhl (237-633) led all bowlers while Gabe Sherwin 170-485 led Saratoga Catholic.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Payton Merrills 221-624, Bradley Senecal 235-623, Hailey Bedford 224-599, Ryan Maxon 201-575, Memphis Hathaway 201-540, Jordyn Wilwol 208-536, Bradley Thompson 190-532, Terry Kuebler 192-531, Troy McCart 181-518, Dan Merrills 190-505, Sam Boyer 171-486, Eli Thompson 185-406, Sophie Hayes 129-377 and Charlie Baker 140-336.
Other scores from Saratoga Catholic included Jason Pescetti 167-439, Damian DeRenzis 150-413 and Zach Streicher 154-412.
Hoosick Falls advances on to the semifinals at No. 2 Mechanciville on Monday . If the Panthers win, the finals will then be at top seeded Stillwater on Tuesday. Following that, Hoosick Falls will compete in the Section 2 Tournament at Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady starting Thursday.