HOOSICK, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team hosted Stillwater at the Barbecue Recreation for the 2021-22 Wasaren League championship match.
The Panthers jumped to a 357 pin lead in the first game, led by games of 265 from Sophomore Payton Merrills, 236 from Senior Colin King and 231 from Junior Ryan Maxon.
As the match continued, Hoosick Falls widened the gap, finishing with a total of 3781 pins to Stillwater’s 3156.
In addition to her high game of 265, Merrills’ 3-game series of 756 was the high total for the match.
Connor Julian’s game of 218 and series of 626 led Stillwater.
Other scores from Stillwater included Aden Wickham 200-539, Steven Berry 200-533, Evan Coe 191-525, Alex Mell 210-512 and Adam Conklin 159.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Bradley Senecal 258-710, Ryan Maxon 242-696, Colin King 236-653, Memphis Hathaway 252-607, Jamie Haviland 213-587, Brody Mullen 215-574, Jenna Backes 201-572, Ethan Yonconish 218-560, Riley Hayes 204-542, Elliott Brenenstuhl 191-536, Charlie Baker 175, Troy McCart 158, Sam Boyer 157 and Bradley Thompson 124.
The win caps off another successful Wasaren Bowling season for Hoosick Falls. They finished with a perfect 60-0 record, won the Holiday Tournament in Ford Edward in December, won the Wasaren League Tournament last week, and have now won their third League Championship match in the last three seasons.
The Panthers attention now shifts to the Section 2 Tournament in Schenectady. The girls from all Section 2 schools bowl on Thursday. The boys’ tournament will then begin on Friday and finish on Monday and Tuesday.