A Hoosick Falls bowler gets ready to release the ball during a match against Berlin last winter. 

 Banner file photo
HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls bowling secured its first team win of the season Tuesday at the Barbecue Recreation, sweeping Hoosic Valley 5-0.

The Panthers finished with a total of 3212 pins to Hoosic Valley’s 1957.

Hoosick Falls 8th grader Memphis Hathaway (247-640) led all bowlers while Travis Mysliwiec (145-356) led Hoosic Valley.

Other scores from Hoosic Valley included Brianna Baldwin 119-342, Ronin St. Jock 142-340 and Estelle Hurley 129-330.

Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Bradley Senecal 235-606, Payton Merrills 224- 600, Bradley Thompson 222-528, Elliott Brenenstuhl 252-522, Troy McCart 199-516, Ryan Maxon 192-506, Hailey Bedford 171-500, Sophie Hayes 181-470, Sam Boyer 167-479, Terry Keubler 162-461, Eli Thompson 160, Charlie Baker 144 and Dan Merrills 142.

The win improves the Panthers’ record to 6-4. They will finish the week with a home match against Saratoga Catholic at the Barbecue Recreation on Thursday.

