HOOSICK, N.Y. — Just when Hoosick Falls baseball needed a hit the most Wednesday against Hoosic Valley, Cole Ziehm came through in the clutch. In a 4-all contest in the bottom of the seventh and a runner on second with no outs, Ziehm delivered with a ground ball up the middle, plating Eli King for the walk-off win.
King began the inning by reaching first on a throwing error by Valley’s shortstop. He promptly stole second base, then hustled home on Ziehms hit into shallow center. King was greeted by the entire Hoosick Falls roster after crossing home plate.
King drew the start for Hoosick Falls and pitched a solid game, at one point retiring 12 consecutive batters in a stretch that spanned from the second to sixth inning.
Valley made life difficult all afternoon for the Panthers, though, refusing to go quietly. The visitors tied the game in the top of the seventh, manufacturing a run on some soft contact.
The first two batters reached on singles that were just out of reach for the Hoosick Falls defense, then King forced the two-hole hitter Austin Brown to pop out to second for the first out.
It looked like he forced the second out of the inning in the next at-bat, as Valley’s three-hole hitter was initially called out on a play at first base. After the two umpires came together, they had determined Ziehm, manning first for the Panthers, was forced off the bag as he attempted a stretch play. That reversed call loaded the bases with one out, and chased King from the contest as he had reached the pitch limit.
Hoosick Falls manager Mike Lilac turned to Ben Smith in the pressure situation, and the right-hander delivered. He induced a ground ball to second, which had a chance at being a game-ending double play, but Valley’s Chris Jones hustled down the first base line and reached safely for the RBI fielder’s choice. Smith then forced a ground ball to third to get out of danger.
Being inserted into a bases loaded situation as a reliever is never ideal, but Smith faced added challenges Wednesday afternoon. It was a raw April afternoon, with temperatures in the low 40s and a wind that made it feel even colder. Lilac was impressed with how his pitcher responded.
“He was sitting here for 2 hours and 20 minutes, and whatever the temperature is … for him to be able to come out here and get loose – that’s a big save,” Lilac said. “A lot of credit to both Eli and Ben, they both had good outings in their last outings. We need that, we need somebody besides Jake (Sparks) to be able to pitch for us, and they’ve both been solid.”
The aforementioned Sparks still impacted Wednesday’s ballgame, driving in three runs with a pair of doubles.
Andrew Sparks was responsible for Hoosick Falls’ other RBI, adding two singles to his stat sheet.
The Panthers improve to 3-6 overall and return to action at Hoosic Valley Friday at 4:30 p.m.