Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball earned an automatic bid for sectionals with its 15-0 win over Berlin-New Lebanon on Thursday.

Jake Sparks starred on the mound, tossing a complete game for the Panthers while allowing only three hits and striking out 13.

Carson Glover drove in four for Hoosick Falls, while Andrew Sparks had three RBIs and Ran Cross had two.

The Panthers return to action Monday, traveling to Salem for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. That’s the start of a four game stretch in as many days to close out the regular season for the Panthers.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.