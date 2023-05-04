NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball earned an automatic bid for sectionals with its 15-0 win over Berlin-New Lebanon on Thursday.
Jake Sparks starred on the mound, tossing a complete game for the Panthers while allowing only three hits and striking out 13.
Carson Glover drove in four for Hoosick Falls, while Andrew Sparks had three RBIs and Ran Cross had two.
The Panthers return to action Monday, traveling to Salem for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. That’s the start of a four game stretch in as many days to close out the regular season for the Panthers.