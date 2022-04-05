HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team defeated New Lebanon 19-0 on Tuesday.
Jake Sparks earned his second win for the Panthers and once again produced with the bat. Sparks hit a grand slam and Hoosick Falls used a 12-run 5th inning to run away from Berlin.
On the mound, Sparks fanned 12 batters through six innings of work.
Josh Colegrove also went long, blasting a 2-run homerun in the win.
Hoosick Falls improves to 2-1 on the season and return to the diamond on Friday for a rematch with Berlin.