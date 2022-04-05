Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team defeated New Lebanon 19-0 on Tuesday.

Jake Sparks earned his second win for the Panthers and once again produced with the bat. Sparks hit a grand slam and Hoosick Falls used a 12-run 5th inning to run away from Berlin.

On the mound, Sparks fanned 12 batters through six innings of work.

Josh Colegrove also went long, blasting a 2-run homerun in the win.

Hoosick Falls improves to 2-1 on the season and return to the diamond on Friday for a rematch with Berlin.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

