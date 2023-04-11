Hoosick Falls baseball picked up its first win of the season Tuesday on the road, defeating Stillwater 18-5.
Senior Jake Sparks earned the win, tossing six innings and striking out nine. He helped his own cause at the plate, registering three hits and one RBI.
It was Sparks’ brother, Andrew, that provided most of the run support. The Panthers junior drove in four runs in the contest. Eli King also had a productive day at the plate for Hoosick Falls, finishing with three hits and three runs batted in.
Brody Burdo picked up the loss for Stillwater, who fell to 2-2 on the year.
Hoosick Falls (1-4) returns to action Thursday, hosting Stillwater at 4:30 p.m.