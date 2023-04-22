Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SCHAGHITCOKE, N.Y. — There was a flair for the dramatics Wednesday when Hoosick Falls and Hoosic Valley baseball met on the diamond. Friday’s rematch was anything but.

Just two days removed from a 5-4 walk-off win over Valley, Hoosick Falls clobbered its Wasaren League foe 29-1 on Friday.

Ben Smith pitched a complete game for the Panthers, allowing one run. In the batter’s box, he drove in three, hitting three singles.

Carson Glover accumulated five hits and crossed home plate the same amount of times. Eli King hit a home run, while Andrew Sparks had four hits and four RBIs in the win. Freshman Luke Luke Nicholas hit a pair of doubles and drove in three.

Hoosick Falls improves to 5-6 and hosts Mount Anthony today at 1 p.m.

