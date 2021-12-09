On Thursday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 win at home over Saratoga Catholic.
Bowling an “in-person” opponent in the Barbecue Recreation for the first time in two years, the Panthers finished with a total of 3470 pins to Saratoga Catholic’s 2205.
Senior Colin King led all bowlers with a 269 game and 672 series. Hayden Warren 155-440 and Jason Pescetti 136-373 led Saratoga Catholic.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Riley Hayes 234-659, Elliott Brenenstuhl 217-616, Ryan Maxon 202-599, Brody Mullen 204-538, Memphis Hathaway 182-538, Jenna Backes 189-534, Ethan Yonconish 198-526, Payton Merrills 186, Troy McCart 180, Sam Boyer 170, Bradley Thompson 169, and Jamie Haviland 125.
The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 15-0 so far this season.
They will continue their season next week, hosting Stillwater on Tuesday and Waterford on Thursday.