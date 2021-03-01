HOOSICK, N.Y. — This time, chalk one up for the son.
In the semi-annual matchup between Hoosick Falls and Hoosic Valley, Indians coach Alex Lilac got the better of his dad — Panthers coach Mike Lilac — for the first time, winning 55-52 on Monday night.
A game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer went off the mark, giving the younger Lilac the win over his dad.
“I felt like that ball was in the air forever,” Alex Lilac said. “I’m just happy for these kids because they haven’t had a lot to be happy about for the last 12 months.”
“I think I was getting into the young boy’s head,” said Mike Lilac with a laugh. “He’s got one in hoop now. He’s put in as much work as anybody.”
Valley took a 50-38 lead with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter and it looked like the Indians were poised to cruise past Hoosick Falls. But the Panthers started to make a comeback, led by a host of different players. Consecutive baskets from Dylan Baker, Josh Colegrove and then Connor Jones cut the deficit to four at 50-46 with just three minutes to go. Jones’ shot was a wild one, flying into the lane and flipping the ball reverse off the glass.
“My guys do a good job of executing what we put out in front of them and they’re never going to go around with any lack of effort,” Mike Lilac said. “It’s tough to fall short today, but both teams battled. It’s all good.”
In the next possession, Baker got inside past the Valley defense to make it a two-point game and cap a 10-0 run for the Panthers.
Then with 1:23 to go, Valley’s Isiah Eckler hit a huge shot, burying a three from the corner to up the Indians lead to five.
“We talked about just weathering the storm,” Alex Lilac said. “They’re young and not used to these road, varsity-level games. We talked about finishing possessions, getting rebounds and letting the offense take care of itself from there.”
Baker made a pair of free throws but on the next possession Valley missed a three, but got the offensive rebound. The Indians led the way on the boards, getting a handful of second-chance opportunities, while Hoosick Falls went one-shot-and-done on many possessions.
Jake Sparks led all scorers with 20 for Hoosick Falls, the second game in a row he has put up at least 20 points. Colegrove added 12, including six in the fourth quarter comeback. Baker had 10 — eight in the final frame.
For Valley, Tyler Eddy led the way with 15, while Eckler had 14, all in the second half.
In the first half, Hoosick Falls led by nine, 24-15, with 4:03 left in the first half, but a 11-4 run to end the half from the Indians made it a 2-point game at the break. The third quarter was a rough one for Hoosick Falls, as Eckler hit three of his 3-pointers in the quarter and Valley outscored Falls 16-5 to take a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
“They started to take away some of our initial actions, and they started to knock down some shots,” Mike Lilac said.
Hoosick Falls is 1-1 on the year, while Hoosic Valley improves to 4-4.
The Panthers are on the road next on Wednesday against Hudson Falls.