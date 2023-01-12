DSC_0241 (2).JPG (copy)

Mount Anthony's Carter Thompson drives for a layup during a game against North Warren on Dec. 23, 2022. Thompson scored a team-high 30 points Wednesday in a loss to Hoosic Valley.

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys basketball fell to an undefeated Hoosic Valley, New York team 91-56 Wednesday night inside Kates Gym.

Isaiah Eckler was a problem all night for the Patriots, pouring in a game-high 36 points, including six 3-pointers. The Indians raced out to a 20-point lead by halftime, 44-24 behind 17 points from Eckler.

Carter Thomspon did all that he could to keep MAU within striking distance, scoring 30 points. The MAU junior guard was the bulk of the Patriots offense on the night, adding 12 points in the first quarter as MAU trailed by just two, 19-17, after the opening frame.

Hoosic Valley separated in the second quarter, out scoring MAU 25-7 to build its 20 point advantage.

Gabe Coffin (16) and Chris Jones (12) also reached double digit points for the now 9-0 Indians.

Mount Anthony falls to 4-4 on the season and looks to regroup Saturday against Stillwater inside Kates at 2:30 p.m.

