CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Cambridge boys soccer team played its third game in five days on Tuesday, when they faced Hoosic Valley.
The team got off to a slow start, with Valley scoring early in the first half, and the goal stood up in a 1-0 defeat.
“We just couldn’t put one away and they did,” said Cambridge coach Nick Wiltey. “Their defense played out of the mind and the goalie did a great job today.
Wiltey admitted that his team was a little tired after being postponed for nearly three weeks to begin the season, then playing three games in less than a week. The schedule gets no easier, with games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday this week.
“I think we were a little lethargic, but it was our first home game, so the [kids] were happy about it,” Wiltey said. “Our bodies are a little worn and it’s been tough to balance practice and game load.”
Early in the game, Hoosic Valley had a chance to take a quick lead on a penalty shot, but Cambridge goalie Matt Squires was up to the task, saving the shot to keep the game scoreless.
Late in the first half, Cambridge was awarded a penalty shot after a player was tackled in the box. Ori Baker-Porazinski lined up for the shot, but put it right into the Valley keeper as the score remained 1-0.
Cambridge had another chance about five minutes into the second half, when the Indians earned a free kick just outside the 18-yard-box, but the chip shot was just wide.
Hoosic Valley had a plan defensively to stop Baker-Porazinski and winger Charlie Dill and they did a nice job throughout. Baker-Porazinski has scored all five of Cambridge’s goals this season.
Valley nearly doubled the lead in the 55th minute. Cambridge’s goalie came out to make a play on a deep ball and realized that he wasn’t going to get there quickly enough. At the same time, a Valley shooter fired the ball toward the goal, but a Cambridge defender made the stop and booted the ball out of harm’s way.
“We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t buy a goal,” Wiltey said. “We put together some good connections up top. We’re getting there. It was a fun game to coach.”
Cambridge is 2-1 on the year and is scheduled to face Saratoga Central Catholic on Thursday, weather-permitting. Hoosic Valley improves to 3-2-1.