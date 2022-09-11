MANCHESTER — The 2022 Manchester Women's College Cup served as a homecoming for former Arlington standout soccer player Tess Belnap, now a senior forward for Williams College.
On Saturday, Belnap’s Ephs bested Castleton University 2-0 in the first game of the tournament.
It didn’t take long for the Ephs to get on the board, with Emma Lynch tapping in an easy score less than two minutes into play as Castleton goalie Alex Benfatti was
Belnap totaled 58 minutes of action in the win, and produced for her Ephs in the victory.
She fed Lynch in the middle of the field in the 35th minute for the forward’s second scoring opportunity in the opening 10 minutes, but a Castleton defender stepped in front of the ball and blocked the shot before it could reach the net.
In the closing minutes, Belnap received the ball near the goal but was unable to handle it as she was tightly defended.
Former Burr and Burton standout Ada Perry, a freshman midfielder for Castleton, played the final four minutes for the Spartans.
Sam Phan netted the other Williams' goal, converting a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the first half.