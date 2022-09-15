Mount Anthony football preview vs Bellows Falls 9/15/2022

Mount Anthony captain Braeden Billert goes through an agility drill during Wednesday's practice. Bellows Falls and MAU square off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Spinelli Field for the first time since last fall's Division II championship game.

 By Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football is aware of the importance of its Week 3 contest against Bellows Falls. Senior captain Connor Barrett described it as "the biggest game of the season."

The Patriots host the Terriers tonight at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field in what will be a rematch of last year's Division II state championship game, a game in which Bellows Falls emerged victorious 57-35. Both teams enter tonight's contest at 2-0 on the year.

“Every game is important. But this one, I think it has a little more to it,” said MAU coach Chad Gordon. Read more on B1.

