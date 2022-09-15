BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football is aware of the importance of its Week 3 contest against Bellows Falls. Senior captain Connor Barrett described it as "the biggest game of the season."
The Patriots host the Terriers tonight at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field in what will be a rematch of last year's Division II state championship game, a game in which Bellows Falls emerged victorious 57-35. Both teams enter tonight's contest at 2-0 on the year.
"Every game is important. But this one, I think it has a little more to it," said MAU coach Chad Gordon.