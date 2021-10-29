BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football showed why they are a top seed in the Division II playoffs on Friday night.
The No. 2 Patriots defense dominated against Rice, creating more turnovers (five) on the night than first downs allowed (three). Offensively, MAU used a strong rushing attack on its way to a 42-7 win in the quarterfinal matchup.
Ayman Naser once again led the charge on the ground, turning his 13 carries into 115 yards and one score. Nasar ran especially hard early, securing 88 yards in the first quarter on five touches. He had a knack for the big play in the opening quarter, as three of his runs went for at least 20 yards. The junior running back bounced to the outside on a couple occasions displaying good field vision. When a defender came his way, he simply ran through them.
Rice won the coin toss, and deferred for the second half. The Patriots offense was pleased with that decision, as they manufactured a seven play, 74 yard scoring drive on the opening possession, capped off by a three yard plunge from fullback Hayden Gaudette.
Rice's Kadin DeConinck called his own number on the Green Knights' first offensive play, picking up 15 yards on a quarterback keeper. The first down was the wake up call MAU's defense needed.
MAU tackled Rice running backs behind the line of scrimmage on consecutive plays, and then forced DeConinck to toss an incomplete pass, forcing Rice to punt. The Green Knights wouldn't get another first down over their next six offensive possessions, spanning more than 2 full quarters of game action.
During that stretch, the Patriots defense forced four takeaways. Tyler Thibodeau, Payton Lamoureaux and Kaleb Carpenter each recovered a fumble while Austin Grogan jumped a Rice receivers route for a 35 yard pick-six.
Tanner Bushee connected with Grogan on a 22 yard score in the first quarter. Bushee didn't have to air it out often with MAU taking a commanding 28-0 in the first half, but was impactful when asked to do so.
MAU's QB also had a good game rushing the ball, including a nine yard keeper for a touchdown in the third quarter to give MAU a 35-7 lead.
Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon was happy with how his offense looked against what he called a good defensive team.
"I give our guys a lot of credit, Rice is a very solid defense," he said. "Rice was better than their record. Being a seven seed was unfortunate for them, they're well coached and have some very good athletes."
Rice's lone score was a 27 yard pass from DeConinck to Javan Nichols with 5:53 left in the third. The senior quarterback threw a dart to the right corner of the end zone. MAU defensive back Cam Becker was draped on Nichols in coverage. Both Becker and Nichols had their hands on the ball as they hit the ground in the endzone, and a bit of a wrestling match ensued for possession. Becker ultimately gained possession after both players were on the ground for a couple seconds, but the referees ruled the play a Rice catch and touchdown.
Gaudette capped off MAU's night with his second score of the contest, a 15 yard touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter, giving MAU a 42-7 lead.
It was MAU's first time hosting a playoff game since the 1994 season, something Gordon didn't take lightly.
"It's been 27 years," Gordon said. "We're setting our own legacy. When people talk about teams at Mount Anthony, we're starting to set our own trend."
The Patriots now turn their attention to No. 6 Spaulding, who come to town Friday night for a Division II semifinal contest after defeating No. 3 U-32 16-6 Friday night.
Gordon said he hasn't seen much film on Spaulding, a team they didn't face in the regular season, but expects a challenge.
"They're a solid team," Gordon said. "If they went to U-32 and upset them on their field, they're definitely a solid team."