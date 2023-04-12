MANCHESTER — Eight different Burr and Burton track and field athletes won a total of 11 individual events Tuesday, helping the Bulldogs sweep their home meet at the track at Knapp Field.
Tristan Prescott claimed victory in both the long (14 feet, 1 inch) and triple (31 feet, 2.5 inches) jump events, helping the BBA girls (241 team points) win in convincing fashion. Rutland (73) earned second place in the seven team field while fellow Bennington County schools Mount Anthony (64) and Arlington (42) finished third and fifth, respectively.
The BBA boys (134.5) had a much narrower margin of victory, as runner-up Fair Haven (121.5) was right there with the Bulldogs. Arlington (45) and MAU (29) earned fourth and fifth, respectively.
The boys relay teams ran the host school to victory, with all three crossing the finish line first. In the 4x100 meter relay, Carson Gordon, Austin Cox, Caleb Fitzpatrick and Ben Dossett combined to finish in 46.10 seconds, more than two seconds faster than second-place Rutland.
Cox, Dossett, Fitzpatrick and Matteo Gallazzini ran to a comfortable 15 second margin of victory in the 4x400, while BBA was the lone school to enter a 4x800 relay team consisting of Gallazzini, Isaac Vernon, Ian Jewett and Xavier Trave-Adolphus
Gallazzini added an individual win in the 800 meters (2:09.83) while Gordon won the triple jump with his mark of 41 feet, 11.5 inches and Vernon was victorious in the 3000 meters (10:49.9). Dossett (11.63 seconds) came in second in the 100 meter dash, won by Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon (11.45).
BBA’s James Tudor added a win in the discus (121 feet, 9.75 inches).
Amelia Maier won two of her three events. The BBA junior was first to cross the finish line in both the 200 meters (28.0 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (49.51 seconds). She also took third in the 100 meter dash (13.94), won by Arlington’s Grace Diedrich (13.77). Diedrich also placed second in the 200 meters, just a tenth of a second behind Maier’s winning time.
BBA senior Toni Levitas won the 100 meter hurdles (18.31) while BBA distance runner Siobhan O'Keefe ran to victory in the 3000 meters with her time of 11 minutes and 16 seconds. Abby Kopech rounded out BBA’s winners, finishing first in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
BBA’s 4x100 relay team consisting of Levitas, Prescott, Robin Tashjian and Megan Carson ran to victory with a time of 53.69 seconds. The Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay team of O’Keefe, Madelyn Harris, Abby McChesney and Grace Cabasco also grabbed first place (11:13.55).
Arlington’s Sidney Herrington rounded out local winners in girls events with her first place finish in the javelin (92 feet, 5 inches).
Fellow Eagle Kyle Hess won the boys 110 meter hurdles (17.98) while MAU’s Tyrese Pratt earned first place in the high jump (6 feet).
MAU and Arlington return to action Wednesday at Fair Haven, while BBA’s next meet is April 25 in Rutland.