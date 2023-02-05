Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ALBANY, N.Y. — It took extra time and a clutch play from Tobias Holmes, but the Bennington Martens of the American semi professional Basketball Association etched out a 121-117 win over the Central Jersey Sharks on Sunday at Albany Leadership Academy.

Trailing by three, Holmes hit a jumper from behind the arc with just 1.6 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. It was the bow on top of a dominant game by the Martens playmaker, who finished with a game-high 45 points.

Bennington guard John Ryals had an efficient 20 point, 15 rebound double-double and Martens newcomer Alexis Jackson continued to dominate the glass, grabbing 18 rebounds.

Tavon Bennett led the Sharks with his 32 point night.

Bennington improves to 6-13 on the year. The Martens were scheduled to play the Bridgeport Kings on Saturday, but the game was canceled because of a lack of officials.

The Martens remain in Albany for Saturday’s 3 p.m. tip against NEPA.

