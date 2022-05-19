BURLINGTON — The annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic is celebrating its 30th year of the men’s game in 2022, and the 25th year for the women. The games will feature one Bennington County athlete and one coach.
Defenseman Emmett Edwards will represent Burr and Burton on the men’s side while BBA assistant coach Kristi Lewicki is one of three coaches on the Vermont women’s coaching staff.
The games are back at UVM’s Gutterson Field House on Saturday June 25, beginning with the women’s match-up at 4:00 p.m. and the men’s following at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
The classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Make-A-Wish Vermont® has granted almost 900 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,700 wishes in the last 33 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $320,000 toward those wishes.
Further information is available on the Hockey Classic website, www.allstarhockeyclassicvtnh.org.