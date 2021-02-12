DORSET - Long Trail played its first varsity girls basketball game in the program's history on Friday, hosting Arlington.
The Eagles' Sidney Herrington spoiled their debut, scoring 26 points as Arlington prevailed in a 37-30 victory.
Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas, who earned her first victory as the Eagles' leader, said the team trusts Herrington with the basketball in her hands.
“She’s very confident with the ball, she’s strong with it,” Dambrackas said.
The Mountain Lions didn’t get out to an ideal start, failing to score in the opening quarter and finding themselves down 10-0 after one.
Molly Luikart broke the scoring drought with 4 minutes and 22 seconds left in the first half, hitting a short range jumper from the left side. Once Long Trail saw one go in, its confidence grew.
From that point on, the Mountain Lions actually outscored Arlington, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.
LTS coach Sean Dillon was happy with the way his team bounced back from early adversity.
“It’s a tough start,” Dillon said. “But I said to the kids after the game, 'Hey, we won the last three quarters.' So you build on the positives, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Herrington was unstoppable from the jump, using her size and speed to get into the paint for layups throughout. Herrington actually outscored the Mountain Lions on her own in the first half, 10-9.
LTS clawed its way back thanks to efficient shooting from deep from Molly Sanderson, who connected on two 3-pointers in the match, scoring eight total points.
Charleigh Tifft controlled the offense, especially in the fourth when she hit a contested floater, followed by a steal and a score. Tifft was the co-leading scorer for the Mountain Lions, also registering eight points.
Molly Luikart added six points for the Mountain Lions.
Herrington took charge late, and sealed the win with an and-one transition score with 15 seconds to play, stretching the Eagles’ lead to 37-30.
Trina Gordon and Herrington controlled the ball for much of the game. Gordon pitched in four points for the Eagles.
After a long delay to the start of the season, and an uncertainty at times on whether there would even be a basketball season this winter, both teams were excited to get back on the court and face different competition.
“The positives are we got one under our belt,” Dillon said.
Arlington improves to 1-0 and hosts Mill River on Tuesday. Long Trail will look for its first win when they head to Proctor for a game Tuesday night.