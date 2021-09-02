BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys and girls cross country team is back for another season.
A familiar face in the Patriots running world has taken over as head coach this fall in MAU track and field coach Amanda Mullen.
Mullen has a total of 24 runners this fall, and she is familiar with nearly all of them.
The girls have the task of replacing three Southern Vermont League first-teamers in Maggie Payne, Chloe Stitcher and Bridget Beal.
Eden White and Ella Saccio were also named to the SVL first team last fall, and return to the Patriots for their sophomore seasons.
Mullen says Saccio has stood out so far this preseason.
“Ella has been really working hard; you can tell that she came in with a lot of summer training,” Mullen said.
Sophia Anisman and Claire Zimpfer figure to be strong contributors, too.
A couple new faces to the cross country world will also play a vital role in the Patriots’ success.
Sadie Korzec made the switch from soccer to cross country for her senior year. Korzec was a finalist in the 100 meter dash last track season, while also putting together strong performances in the 800 meter race.
Mullen pointed out that Korzec is also a Nordic skier, so she has a history with endurance sports.
“I think the faster courses are going to be her strength, not the hilly ones,” Mullen said.
Foreign exchange student Caroline Boejstrup, from Denmark, has also impressed MAU’s coach.
“Caroline is looking really good and I don’t think she’s ever run before,” Mullen said.
Mullen said the entire team is full of hard workers.
The boys sort of mirror the girls in terms of roster structure. Mullen sees runners like Finn Payne and Brady Beaudoin who will excel in hilly courses, while Andrew Ponessi, more of a sprinter type, should place well in the faster courses.
Newcomers are making noise for the boys, as well.
Thomas Scheetz, a sophomore who has never been on an organized cross country team, has impressed Mullen so far.
“Thomas has been really excelling at the workouts; a lot of them he’s right up there with the kids,” Mullen said.
Scheetz has run 5K’s in the past.
Mullen hopes her MAU runners can show improvement and stay healthy this fall.
“My goal would be consistent progress, prevention of injuries, and to really see what we can do from beginning to end,” Mullen said.
The Patriots begin their season on Tuesday with the SVL invitational between Burr and Burton, Rutland and MAU.