Hayden Gaudette makes a save during a Mount Anthony lacrosse game last spring. 

 Banner file photo
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hayden Gaudette was named the Northeast 10 lacrosse rookie of the week Monday after a standout performance against No. 11 Pace University on Saturday.

Gaudette made 16 saves protecting the American International College net in the conference game, allowing 12 goals for a .561 save percentage.

The former three-sport standout at Mount Anthony has slid right into the starting goalkeeper spot for the Yellow Jackets in his freshman season. Gaudette has started all seven AIC games this spring, with a .531 save percentage on the year. The Yellow Jackets (2-5) return to action Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Franklin Pierce.

