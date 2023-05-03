SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Vermont News & Media male athlete of the year continues to make an impact at the next level.
Mount Anthony alumnus Hayden Gaudette had quite a spring in his freshman season playing goalkeeper for American International College, starting in all 15 games for the Yellow Jackets.
The Northeast-10 Conference took notice of the former Patriot, naming him to the all-rookie team on Tuesday.
Gaudette led the NE-10 with 198 saves in his first year playing collegiate lacrosse, including a pair of 22 save outings against No. 1 Le Moyne and Assumption in back-to-back games.
Gaudette allowed 184 goals, finishing with a save percentage north of 50 %.
AIC defender Takari Johnson was also named to the conference all-rookie team.
AIC finished 2-13 last season. Springfield will add another Patriot next year, as current MAU senior Aiden Moscarello signed his National Letter of Intent March 16 to play for the Yellow Jackets lacrosse team.