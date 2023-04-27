HOOSICK, N.Y. — Panthers softball notched its fifth straight win Wednesday, defeating Berlin-New Lebanon 15-2 behind monster efforts from Teagyn Hart and Mary Walker.
The visitors scored a run in the first off Walker, who drew the start, on an infield error. Hart got it back with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning. That kicked off a six run inning for the Panthers, with Brooke Tonnesen adding her own two RBI double.
Hart hit RBI triples in both the second and third innings, helping Hoosick Falls separate 15-2 after three. She finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Walker tossed three innings for the Panthers, allowing one earned run on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts. She also drove in three runs, going 3 for 3 at the plate.
Hart was handed the softball for the final two innings, striking out two and walking two batters, not allowing any runs as Hoosick Falls mercy-ruled its opponent in five innings.
Hoosick Falls improves to 6-2 and travels to Troy Friday for a 4 p.m. first pitch against Emma Willard.