BENNINGTON — A pair of Mount Anthony cheerleaders were selected to the Vermont Shrine cheerleading team.
Alexis Harrington and Payton Santarcangelo will represent the Patriots, earning two of the 15 spots on the team.
MAU cheer finished as runners-up in the Division I state tournament last month.
The 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game pits the best seniors from Vermont against those of New Hampshire. The game will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 at Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University with kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
Harrington and Santarcangelo will not be the only Bennington County athletes at the game. Last month, MAU's Hayden Gaudette and Burr and Burton's Warren McIntyre were named to the Vermont football team.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and in its first 68 years has raised millions of dollars. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).