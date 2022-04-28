BENNINGTON — Connor Hannan called game. The Mount Anthony slugger stepped into the batter’s box with Rutland and MAU tied at seven in the bottom of the seventh inning and the winning run at first base in Nat Greenslet, who singled to begin the inning.
And on the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Hannan hammered a line drive over the left field fence as the Patriots grabbed the 9-7 win in walkoff fashion over the Raiders on Thursday afternoon.
The moonshot saved the day after a sixth inning collapse put the Patriots in danger of losing.
MAU was cruising up until that point, leading 7-1. Starter Colby Granger, who went six strong for the Patriots, quickly retired two of the first three Raiders batters in the sixth. The lone man to reach base, JeVan Valente, was plunked by a Granger pitch. An infield error on the next play gave Rutland runners at the corners with two outs.
The MAU pitcher then fanned the following batter for what should have been out number three, but it was a dropped third strike. A throwing error allowed two runs to score, and the floodgates began to open.
An error on a grounder to third a couple batters later plated another two Rutland runs, and then Tyler Weatherhogg tied the game in the following at-bat with a two run single.
MAU escaped the inning as Greenslet threw out Weatherhogg as he attempted to swipe second base.
Of the seven runs allowed by Granger, just one was earned.
Hannan relieved Granger on the mound in the seventh, striking out the side while working around one walk.
The Patriots improve to 4-3 on the season with their next game on Monday at Fair Haven. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.