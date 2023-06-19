NORTHFIELD — Eighteen of the top senior baseball players from the Green Mountain State, representing all four divisions, make up the team that will represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2023 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday at Norwich University's Garrity Field. The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster on Thursday, which features a trio of Bennington County players.
A pair of Mount Anthony Patriots: Connor Hannan and Josh Worthington cracked the roster, as did Burr and Burton's Trevor Greene.
The full 2023 Vermont team is: Jamison Nystrom of Bellows Falls; Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain; Trevor Greene of BBA; Chris Robinson of Champlain Valley; Malakai Callahan and Matai Callahan of Colchester; Tyler Rivard of Hazen; Austin Wheeler of Lyndon Institute; Owen Pinaud of Mount Mansfield; Evan Gorton of Milton; Connor Hannan and Josh Worthington of MAU; Jordan Beayon of Otter Valley; Evan Lamothe of South Burlington; Trevor Arsenault and Danny Kiniry of Spaulding; Shane Starr of Union 32; and Eli Duprey of Vergennes.
The Vermont coaches are Tim Root (Essex), Mike Howe (Otter Valley), Dan Kiniry (Spaulding) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock).
The Green Mountain State's squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 15 different high schools from all corners of the state. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced soon.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twin-bill is free.
Vermont took two from New Hampshire at Garrity Field in 2022, as the classic returned to the diamond after a three-year absence. Prior to the Vermont sweep, there have been four twin-bill splits in six classics- with nine games decided by two runs or less, since returning in its current format in 2015.