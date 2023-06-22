MANCHESTER — Equinox Lacrosse Association (ELA) hosted their annual lacrosse shootout on Sunday June 4, at Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park. This event marked the 15th Shootout for the organization and hosted 44 teams from across New England attracting over 2,000 players, coaches, parents, and fans.
The Shootout is the largest fundraiser for ELA and allows the lacrosse association to operate a successful youth program and provide sticks to players in the kindergarten through second grade group and waive fees to first-year players.
Equinox Lacrosse Association is a youth sports association dedicated to developing a lifelong love for lacrosse by teaching sportsmanship, skill development, respect, and teamwork. Equinox Lacrosse Association registered over 220 kids (kindergarten through grade eight) in their program this spring and will continue to grow the program and offer lacrosse opportunities to youth in Southern Vermont.
Until the pandemic, the shootout has been a two-day event attracting as many as 96 teams for boys’ and girls’ teams in grades 3-8. Since 2020, the jamboree switched to a one-day event on the first Sunday in June. The boys’ and girls’ teams alternate 25-minute games on the hour and half hour.
“One of my favorite parts of the tournament was seeing the ELA Boys teams cheering on the ELA Girls teams and vice versa” said Katie Conn, ELA coach and board member. “The teams don’t get to see each other play a lot but they could at our jamboree, and it was great to see that support for each other!”
In between games, players, coaches, and parents could stroll around the Rec Park and enjoy food from Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, Ben and Jerry’s, and Freaky Fries, get custom-made apparel by Fine Designs, browse equipment from Precision Lacrosse, and enjoy treats and the raffle at the ELA Registration Tent. Manchester Medical covered first aid and urgent care needs, staffed by Janel Kittredge, an Equinox Lacrosse parent and supporter.
This year was another success for the Equinox shootout thanks to sponsors: Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester Medical Center, Casella Waste Systems and D. Dorr Septic Services, the ELA coaches, players, board members, the certified refs at every game, vendors, and many parent volunteers that supported registration, food tents, and parking for the event.