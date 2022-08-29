WORCESTER, Mass. — The Southern Vermont Storm avenged an early season loss to the Worcester Wildcats on Saturday, grabbing a 25-21 win.
The Storm established the run early and often against the Wildcats, led by Lawrence Elliott Jr. ‘s 127 yard, two TD performance on just nine carries.
Zorry Williams added 71 yards on 10 carries, and Dave Lawrence accumulated 32 yards on four touches, including the game-winning touchdown.
Jonny Resto went 8-for-12 through the air, throwing one TD and one interception.
Jalen Hill (three catches, 62 yards) had a two TD day. Dre Wheatley also pitched in, catching two passes for 35 yards.
Cory Viscosi had a sack for the Storm defense, Taron Hampton picked off the Wildcats’ QB while Todd Bariteau and Troy Trent Jr. each registered tackles for a loss.
The Storm improved to 4-2 on the season in the New England semiprofessional Football League and inch closer to 100 total wins as an organization, currently with 96.
The Storm return to the field Sept. 17 at Lower Willow Park for a 4 p.m. contest against the Vermont Ravens.