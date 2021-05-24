CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge’s baseball team doesn’t offer a lot of varsity experience in 2021. They’ve also only been able to play four of its nine scheduled games as of Monday to start the season due to COVID-19 concerns and weather cancellations. Bad luck to begin the season.
Their luck didn’t turn for the better on Monday, as Greenwich trotted stud pitcher Jesse Kuzmich to the mound and the right-hander was dealing all afternoon.
Greenwich grabbed a 10-0 win over the Indians as Kuzmich allowed just one base runner through his five innings of work.
Colby Moses was the lone Cambridge batter to reach base. Moses slapped an 0-1 fastball over the Greenwich second baseman’s head and into short right field with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Kuzmich only got better as the game went on. Up to that point, he was relying heavily on his fastball. After Moses’ hit, the Greenwich pitcher became more comfortable with his offspeed pitches and added them to his repertoire.
Moses never made it beyond first as Kuzmich caught the following two batters looking at strike three to get the Witches out of the inning. That would be the start of an impressive 11-straight strikeout streak Kuzmich rattled off to end the game. The right-hander faced a total of 16 batters as he picked up the win. Only two Indian batters put the ball in play: Moses’ single, and the first batter of the game Dillon Hughes, who lined out to centerfield. The other 14 Cambridge at-bats resulted in a K.
Cambridge coach Jason Waite was quick to praise Greenwich’s ace after his impressive performance.
“He was tough, he was dealing today,” Waite said. “That’s one of the best pitchers in the league, by far. Best pitcher we’ve seen all year.”
Brady Bissonette drew the start for Cambridge. Bissonette dug himself in a bit of a hole in the top of the first, walking the first batter he faced and hitting the next, both with the count full.
Aidan McPhail made Bissonette pay for his early mistakes, lacing a triple deep to left field that plated two runs. McPhail would score later in the inning on a wild pitch, giving Greenwich a 3-0 lead before Bissonette could get out of the inning.
After the shaky first, Bissonette settled in and didn’t allow a run in the second or third inning.
With Bissonette’s pitch count in the high 80’s with one out in the fourth and runners on the corners, Waite made his way to the mound to pull his starter.
Hughes came on in relief and showed a curveball that was tough to hit, but had trouble placing it. Hughes recorded just one out, while allowing both inherited runners to score.
Brandon Boyplon was then summoned to the mound to try and get the last out of the inning, but while throwing a warm-up pitch the Cambridge player grabbed at his elbow and showed discomfort. His outing was over before it started as he left with an injury. Greenwich put up seven runs in the fourth inning to grab a commanding 10-0 lead and Waite was running out of arms to go to as he turned to James Coleman.
Coleman, who last pitched at the modified level, didn’t allow a hit while recording the last four outs for Cambridge.
“He did really well,” Waite said. “‘I’m very happy with his progress and excited to see him throw the next couple years for us.”
The Indians will hit the road for a matchup against Hoosic Valley on Wednesday at 5 p.m.