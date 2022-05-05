SOUTH BURLINGTON — Nat Greenslet shined during Mount Anthony baseball’s 4-0 win over South Burlington on Thursday.
Greenslet drew the start, pitching a complete game shutout for the Patriots. Along with silencing South Burlington’s bats, Greenslet helped his own cause with 2 RBIs at the dish.
He broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the third inning, singling in two runs on a ground ball to left field.
It didn’t take Greenslet long to make it home, as Connor Hannan doubled him in during the next at-bat to make it 3-0 MAU.
That’s all MAU would need as Greenslet dealed through the South Burlington lineup, allowing just four hits on the afternoon. But MAU tacked on an insurance run in the fifth. Hannan drove in Tanner Bushee on a grounder to left.
The Patriots exacted their revenge on South Burlington, who bested MAU 13-2 last month in Bennington.
MAU improves to 6-3 on the season with a road trip to Windsor up next on Saturday at 2 p.m.