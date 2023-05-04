BBA softball 4/27/2023 vs Fair Haven (copy)

Burr and Burton's Malayla Greene delivers a pitch during an April 27 home game against Fair Haven.

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton got back in the win column on Thursday, defeating Twin Valley 23-6 behind a big day from Malayla Greene.

Greene went 4 for 4 at the plate and drew the start in the circle, pitching three scoreless innings. She allowed one hit, walked two and struck out five.

Moriah Heberts pitched in relief for BBA, allowing six runs on seven walks and striking out five.

Twin Valley’s Sara Dix took the loss on the mound.

Jazmyn Dix (3 for 3) and Aya Addington (4 for 5) added more offense for the Bulldogs in the win.

BBA travels to Green Mountain for a Saturday matchup. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

